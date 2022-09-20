About this product
WCC’s Strawberry Banana Live Resin Cartridge is a full gram of whole plant, full spectrum oil. A proud proponent of the “fire in, fire out” philosophy, West Coast Cure sources our plant material from award-winning farms throughout Northern California's Humboldt and Trinity County. Produced in small batches from craft cannabis, this 1 gram tank expresses a loud terpene profile that smacks of ripe bananas and strawberries. Loaded with a fruity sweetness that translates nicely into a flavorful vape, the oil produces a strong berry exhale with relaxing effects.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
