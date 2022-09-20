WCC’s Strawberry Banana Live Resin Cartridge is a full gram of whole plant, full spectrum oil. A proud proponent of the “fire in, fire out” philosophy, West Coast Cure sources our plant material from award-winning farms throughout Northern California's Humboldt and Trinity County. Produced in small batches from craft cannabis, this 1 gram tank expresses a loud terpene profile that smacks of ripe bananas and strawberries. Loaded with a fruity sweetness that translates nicely into a flavorful vape, the oil produces a strong berry exhale with relaxing effects.