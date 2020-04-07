About this product
Strawberry Bananza is an Indica dominant rosin extracted from a new phenotype of the Strawberry Banana cultivar. Created as a collaboration between West Coast Cure and Kalya extracts, Bananza's flavor is a sweet and creamy strawberry with a subtle, light, candied banana finish. Sweet and gassy, the nose is reminiscent of a strawberry banana candy. With such a tasty profile, this unique concentrate makes a great post-meal dab that can be creative, euphoric, and calming.
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this strain
Strawberries and Cream
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
Strawberries and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
83% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
5% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.