Strawberry Biscotti Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of Strawberry Kush x Biscotti Sundae. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, the nose has a sweet candy-like snap with prominent notes of strawberry and petrol. Sourced from some of the Golden State’s best growers, these perfectly cured buds appear chunky green with light purple hues and thick layers of tasty, ripe trichomes. Loud and proud, the flavor profile is a nectar-sweet hit of ripe berries and gassy diesel. The relaxing and creative effects allow for inspired epiphanies.