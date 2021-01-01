About this product

Get the harvest party started with Strawberry Blast CUREibles by West Coast Cure. These mouthwatering THC-infused gummies provide a restorative blend of cannabinoids and calming fruity terpenes. Available in nitro sealed mylar packs of three or ten pieces, these 10MG-THC Strawberry Blast gummies refresh you from the inside out.



* West Coast Cure™ edibles are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.