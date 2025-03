WCC’s Strawberry Cream Read-To-Use CUREbar invites you to feel that summer vibe throughout the year. Loaded with a full-gram of high-quality cannabis oil, Strawberry Cream produces a sweet and velvety hit of berries, cream, and petrol. This motivational Hybrid oil provides a creative moment of inspired energy.



*An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

