Strawberry Cream Disposable CUREpen…it keeps that summer vibe going all year round! A balanced Hybrid oil in a 1-gram tank, it produces a terpy vape with a heady mix of creamy berries and sweet fruit. Right out of the box, this rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer is ready to relax the body and pump the creative gas peddle.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC