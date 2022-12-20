The Strawberry Cream Jefferey is an Infused Joint made with our Premium Flower, infused with Live Resin Diamonds, mixed with kief from our Top Shelf Indoor Flower, then hit with a faint coating of all-natural terpenes. This Hybrid is a high-quality convenience for the smoker on the run, each pack has 5 petit .65g ‘dogwalkers.' All rolled up and ready to hit, the Strawberry Cream Jefferey smacks with a berry and cream palate.