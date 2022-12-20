About this product
The Strawberry Cream Jefferey is an Infused Joint made with our Premium Flower, infused with Live Resin Diamonds, mixed with kief from our Top Shelf Indoor Flower, then hit with a faint coating of all-natural terpenes. This Hybrid is a high-quality convenience for the smoker on the run, each pack has 5 petit .65g ‘dogwalkers.' All rolled up and ready to hit, the Strawberry Cream Jefferey smacks with a berry and cream palate.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000171-LIC