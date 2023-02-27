Strawberry Danish Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a creamy extract with a fruit-funk nose and sweet skunk zest. Cultivated By Booney Acres and processed by WCC’s artisan hash makers, this full spectrum badder expresses a super funked-up dab that smacks of overly ripe berries with a cream cheese exhale. A vibe-check cold cure badder, its effects evict negative thoughts living rent-free in the uptight psyche.
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.