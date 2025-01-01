About this product
Strawberry Fatso is a full spectrum treat that hits like a dessert in dab form. This Tier 3 Cold Cure Badder drips with creamy vanilla sweetness and ripe strawberry notes like your favorite candy shop classic. Each pull delivers smooth, velvety vapor with a flavor that hangs around long after the exhale. The high leans heady and euphoric, perfect for sparking creativity or cruising through a chill session.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
