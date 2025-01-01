Strawberry Fatso is a full spectrum treat that hits like a dessert in dab form. This Tier 3 Cold Cure Badder drips with creamy vanilla sweetness and ripe strawberry notes like your favorite candy shop classic. Each pull delivers smooth, velvety vapor with a flavor that hangs around long after the exhale. The high leans heady and euphoric, perfect for sparking creativity or cruising through a chill session.