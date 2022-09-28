About this product
WCC’s Strawberry Jam Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is another form of solvent-free ‘fire’ with a berry and citrus nose – and chill effects. A terpene-rich dab of tart berries and zesty lemons, this cold cure badder was pressed from a sun-grown phenotype of Booney Acres’ Mimosa cultivar. Grown by award-winning cultivators and extracted by West Coast Cure’s award-winning hash makers, Strawberry Jam provides a fruity hit of inspired creativity.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
