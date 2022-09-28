WCC’s Strawberry Jam Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is another form of solvent-free ‘fire’ with a berry and citrus nose – and chill effects. A terpene-rich dab of tart berries and zesty lemons, this cold cure badder was pressed from a sun-grown phenotype of Booney Acres’ Mimosa cultivar. Grown by award-winning cultivators and extracted by West Coast Cure’s award-winning hash makers, Strawberry Jam provides a fruity hit of inspired creativity.