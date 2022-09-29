About this product
West Coast Cure’s Strawberry Jam Live Rosin Fresh Press is solvent-free ‘fire’ with a berry and citrus nose – and chill effects. A terpene-rich dab of tart berries and zesty lemons, the rosin was pressed from a sun-grown phenotype of Booney Acres’ Mimosa cultivar. Grown by award-winning cultivators and extracted by WCC’s award-winning hash makers, Strawberry Jam provides a fruity hit of inspired creativity.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
