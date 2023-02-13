Strawberry Jelly Premium Flower is a spicy Sativa-leaning phenotype of the Mimosa cultivar. A variety with strong bag appeal, the buds have a vital olive green color, are layered in golden trichomes, and have an aromatic nose with a citrus-centric flavor. Delivering a refreshing hit of ripe tart berries and zesty lemons, its effects are both creative and thought-provoking.

