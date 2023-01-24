Strawberry Jelly Premium Flower is a spicy Sativa-leaning phenotype of the Mimosa cultivar. A variety with strong bag appeal, the buds have a vital olive green color, are layered in golden trichomes, and have an aromatic nose with a citrus-centric flavor. Delivering a refreshing hit of ripe tart berries and zesty lemons, its effects are both creative and thought-provoking.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.