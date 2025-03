Strawberry Jelly Premium Flower is a fiery Sativa-dominant phenotype straight out of the Mimosa line. Rocking serious street style with vibrant olive green buds caked in golden trichomes, this strain hits the nose with a burst of limonene zest. The aromatic profile is all nectar and spice, thanks to a solid presence of caryophyllene and pinene, delivering a refreshing zest with every rip, hit, or toke.

