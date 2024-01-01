Spread some joy with WCC’s Strawberry Jelly T3 Live Rosin Badder. This concentrate is jammed with sweet terps and a heady gas that’ll make your taste buds dance. Pressed to perfection, each full-spectrum dab offers a savory snap of zesty fresh terps, a gassy exhale, and a relaxed but focused mindset. Whether you’re looking to preserve the moment or shift the vibe, this Strawberry Jelly Rosin will be the toast of the town come dab time.

