Strawberry Jelly Live Rosin Fresh Press is a spicy fresh-press hash extracted from a Mimosa phenotype. Grown by the skilled cultivators at NorCal’s Booney Acres and processed by WCC, its primary aroma of pine, herbs, and citrus correlates perfectly with its overall flavor. A zesty dab with hybrid effects, it provides a relaxed pick-me-up.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC