WCC’s Strawberry Jelly 0.5-gram Rosin Cartridge is some solventless ‘fire’ with a berry and citrus nose, and chill effects. A terpene-rich vape of tart berries and zesty lemons, Strawberry Jelly was processed from a sun-grown phenotype of Booney Acres’ Mimosa cultivar. Cultivated by award-winning growers and crafted by WCC’s award-winning hash makers, this half-gram tank of Strawberry Jam provides a fruity hit of inspired creativity.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.