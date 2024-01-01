WCC’s Strawberry Jelly 0.5-gram Rosin Cartridge is some solventless ‘fire’ with a berry and citrus nose, and chill effects. A terpene-rich vape of tart berries and zesty lemons, Strawberry Jelly was processed from a sun-grown phenotype of Booney Acres’ Mimosa cultivar. Cultivated by award-winning growers and crafted by WCC’s award-winning hash makers, this half-gram tank of Strawberry Jam provides a fruity hit of inspired creativity.

Show more