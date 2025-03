Strawberry Lemonade CUREpen Cartridge is a Sativa oil crafted from the exquisite fusion of Strawberry and Lemon OG. This 1-gram cartridge promises a delightful and invigorating experience with a vibrant and refreshing profile. Elevate your vaping journey with this harmonious blend that encapsulates the essence of sun-kissed days and lively energy.



A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.





