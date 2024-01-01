Shake things up with WCC’s Strawberry Milkshake Rosin! A berry delightful solventless badder, it expresses a blissful blend of savor and smooth vibes. Pressed to perfection from ice water hash, each dab delivers a creamy, dreamy experience that's a serious treat for the senses. Whether chilling with the crew or looking for a sweet escape, Strawberry Milkshake Live Rosin Badder is your ticket to a taste sensation that's simply the cream of the crop!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.