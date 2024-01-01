Shake things up with WCC’s Strawberry Milkshake Rosin! A berry delightful solventless badder, it expresses a blissful blend of savor and smooth vibes. Pressed to perfection from ice water hash, each dab delivers a creamy, dreamy experience that's a serious treat for the senses. Whether chilling with the crew or looking for a sweet escape, Strawberry Milkshake Live Rosin Badder is your ticket to a taste sensation that's simply the cream of the crop!

