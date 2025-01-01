Strawberry n' Sugar 1g Live Resin CUREbar 2.0 is a full-gram of whole-plant, full-spectrum oil. Produced from small batch craft cannabis, this 1-gram tank of Hybrid oil boasts a robust terpene profile with notes of gassy earth. A flavorful vape with pacifying effects, the high creates an inspired boost for achieving elevated creativity.



An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility. A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.