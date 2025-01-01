About this product
Strawberry n' Sugar 1g Live Resin CUREbar 2.0 is a full-gram of whole-plant, full-spectrum oil. Produced from small batch craft cannabis, this 1-gram tank of Hybrid oil boasts a robust terpene profile with notes of gassy earth. A flavorful vape with pacifying effects, the high creates an inspired boost for achieving elevated creativity.
An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility. A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility. A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Strawberry n' Sugar 1g Live Resin CUREbar 2.0 is a full-gram of whole-plant, full-spectrum oil. Produced from small batch craft cannabis, this 1-gram tank of Hybrid oil boasts a robust terpene profile with notes of gassy earth. A flavorful vape with pacifying effects, the high creates an inspired boost for achieving elevated creativity.
An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility. A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility. A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item