The Strawberry OGZ x Funnel Cake 0.5g Liquid Rosin Tiered Cartridge blends the uplifting energy of Strawberry OGZ with the smooth essence of Funnel Cake, creating a truly unique vape. Crafted from solventless, top-shelf rosin, this cart’s terpene profile is dominated by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, delivering bursts of zesty flavor with a hint of spice. Perfect for daytime sessions, the sativa effects provide a balanced mix of mental clarity and energizing euphoria—keeping you alert, focused, and vibing all day long.

