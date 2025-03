Strawberry Shortcake CUREpen Cartridge - indulge in the decadent embrace of this exquisite Indica-dominant delight. Extracted from a premium Indica, this 1-gram cartridge offers a soothing and relaxing experience. Immerse yourself in the dessert-like aroma as each draw delivers a satisfying symphony of relaxation. Let the Strawberry Shortcake experience be your perfect escape, tantalizing your senses with a journey into the calming depths of this carefully curated 510-cart.



A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.



