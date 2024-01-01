The Strawberry Shortcake Jefferey 5-pack of joints provides an incredibly smooth and savory experience that's sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. Crafted from an Indica-leaning Premium Flower, packed with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and coated with a subtle layer of all-natural terpenes, each .65g joint provides a luxuriously smooth, sweet, and flavorful experience. A unique treat for yourself or sharing with friends, its effects allow for relaxed conversations and unforgettable gatherings.



