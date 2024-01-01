The Strawberry Shortcake Jefferey 5-pack of joints provides an incredibly smooth and savory experience that's sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. Crafted from an Indica-leaning Premium Flower, packed with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and coated with a subtle layer of all-natural terpenes, each .65g joint provides a luxuriously smooth, sweet, and flavorful experience. A unique treat for yourself or sharing with friends, its effects allow for relaxed conversations and unforgettable gatherings.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.