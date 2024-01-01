Strawberry Shortcake Live Resin Badder is a fruity Indica-dominant extract that expresses a luscious fusion of sweet, creamy strawberries with soothing results. One of the few shortcakes that will leave you feeling lifted after every taste, its dab delivers a dessert-like snap with heady effects.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.