WCC’s Strawberry Sugar Live Resin Cartridge is a full gram of whole-plant, full-spectrum oil. Produced from small batch craft cannabis, this 1-gram tank of Hybrid oil expresses a banging terpene profile that smacks of ripe strawberries and gassy earth. A flavorful vape with pacifying effects, the high creates an inspired hack for achieving elevated creativity.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC