Strawnana GMO Live Rosin Fresh Press is a solventless extract of the GMO x Strawnana strain. Cultivated by Humboldtkine Farms and processed by West Coast Cure, it has a creamy fuel-funk nose and a skunky, strawberry-banana palate. More chill than motivating, the effects produce a relaxed headspace with a long-lasting sense of physical relaxation.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.