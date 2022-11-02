About this product
Studio 54 is a fashionable Hybrid strain that gets the party fired up! Bred in a collaborative effort by Deep East Farms and Doja Pak, this strain is a cross of Sunset Sherbert x OZK #54. A chic cultivar, Studio 54 expresses a gassy aroma with hints of ripe fruit and tart candy. Guaranteed to bring life to any party, these large, dense, and trichome-encrusted buds provide intense flavor and an artistic mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC