Studio 54 is a fashionable Hybrid strain that gets the party fired up! Bred in a collaborative effort by Deep East Farms and Doja Pak, this strain is a cross of Sunset Sherbert x OZK #54. A chic cultivar, Studio 54 expresses a gassy aroma with hints of ripe fruit and tart candy. Guaranteed to bring life to any party, these large, dense, and trichome-encrusted buds provide intense flavor and an artistic mindset.