Sugar Coated Top Shelf Flower from WCC is a balanced Hybrid cross of Dosidos x Triangle Kush. A freakishly-frosty flower, the nose from this cultivar expresses a high-terpene aroma of fresh herbs, earth, and exotic spices. Its bud structure is medium-sized, dense, lighter green, and covered in frosty trichomes. A sweet toke with a light citrus and gas palate and an earthy exhale, its effects promote an energetic high with a deep mental focus and full-melt body high.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
