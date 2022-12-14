Sugar Coated Top Shelf Flower from WCC is a balanced Hybrid cross of Dosidos x Triangle Kush. A freakishly-frosty flower, the nose from this cultivar expresses a high-terpene aroma of fresh herbs, earth, and exotic spices. Its bud structure is medium-sized, dense, lighter green, and covered in frosty trichomes. A sweet toke with a light citrus and gas palate and an earthy exhale, its effects promote an energetic high with a deep mental focus and full-melt body high.