Sugar Cookies Premium Flower, an Indica-leaning cross of Girl Scout Cookies (Forum Cut) x White Lightsaber, delivers a complex terpene profile dominated by limonene and caryophyllene, with notable myrcene undertones. The dense, frosty nugs showcase a classic cookie-dough aroma with notes of doughy gas and a hint of spice. Take a bite out of bliss! Sugar Cookies Premium Flower serves up a fresh batch of relaxation straight out of the garden.

