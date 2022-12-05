About this product
Sundae Driver Premium Flower is a creamy, fruit-forward Hybrid that puts daily stress in the slow lane. Cultivated by some of California's best growers, Sundae Driver smells and tastes like berries and lemons with notes of pepper and chocolate. A chill strain for those that enjoy the road less traveled, its effects make for a relaxed headspace that's better suited for riding in the passenger seat. Sit down, buckle up, and enjoy the ride.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
