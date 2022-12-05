Sundae Driver Premium Flower is a creamy, fruit-forward Hybrid that puts daily stress in the slow lane. Cultivated by some of California's best growers, Sundae Driver smells and tastes like berries and lemons with notes of pepper and chocolate. A chill strain for those that enjoy the road less traveled, its effects make for a relaxed headspace that's better suited for riding in the passenger seat. Sit down, buckle up, and enjoy the ride.