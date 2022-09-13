Sundae Driver Live Resin Badder is a creamy and balanced Hybrid extract that puts daily stress in the slow lane. Cultivated by California’s best growers, and extracted by West Coast Cure, Sundae Driver smells and tastes like creamy lemons and lavender with notes of pepper. A calm and happy extract, its effects make for a relaxed headspace that's better suited for riding in the passenger seat. Sit down, buckle up, and enjoy the road less traveled!