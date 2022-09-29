About this product
WCC’s Sunset Mac Rosin Cartridge is a citrus-soaked half-gram tank of full-spectrum, terpene-rich oil. Sourced from some of Northern California's terpiest sun-grown farms, this whole-plant rosin smacks of zesty lemons, juiced-up berries, and has an earthy exhale. A testament to CA’s small-scale craft cannabis farmers and the solvent-free movement, its sparkling flavor and stunning effects produce a heady dab-like experience from a discrete 510-cart.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
