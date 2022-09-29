WCC’s Sunset Mac Rosin Cartridge is a citrus-soaked half-gram tank of full-spectrum, terpene-rich oil. Sourced from some of Northern California's terpiest sun-grown farms, this whole-plant rosin smacks of zesty lemons, juiced-up berries, and has an earthy exhale. A testament to CA’s small-scale craft cannabis farmers and the solvent-free movement, its sparkling flavor and stunning effects produce a heady dab-like experience from a discrete 510-cart.