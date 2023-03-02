Sunset Sherbet Premium Flower is an Indica-leaning strain with a genetic composition derived from OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, and Pink Panties. It has a flavorful terpene profile with notes of berries, lemon-lime, skunk, and cookie dough. This laid-back strain is known for its full-body effects and is favored by seasoned consumers.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.