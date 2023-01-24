Sunset Sherbet Top Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-leaning strain with a genetic composition derived from OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, and Pink Panties. It has a flavorful terpene profile with notes of berries, lemon-lime, skunk, and cookie dough. This laid-back strain is known for its full-body effects and is favored by seasoned consumers.

