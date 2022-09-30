About this product
Sunset Sherbet Live Resin Sauce Cartridge from West Coast Cure is created from the popular Indica-dominant strain first propagated by NorCal's Mr. Sherbinski. Sourced from a terpene-rich phenotype of the OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, and Pink Panties cross, the oil in this one-gram glass tank makes for a solvent-free vape with a full-spectrum flavor profile. Loaded with a terpene-rich flavor of berries, lemon-lime, skunk, and cookie dough, experienced consumers will enjoy this relaxing dab-like hit of fantastic flavor!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
