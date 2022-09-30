Sunset Sherbet Live Resin Sauce Cartridge from West Coast Cure is created from the popular Indica-dominant strain first propagated by NorCal's Mr. Sherbinski. Sourced from a terpene-rich phenotype of the OG Kush, Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, and Pink Panties cross, the oil in this one-gram glass tank makes for a solvent-free vape with a full-spectrum flavor profile. Loaded with a terpene-rich flavor of berries, lemon-lime, skunk, and cookie dough, experienced consumers will enjoy this relaxing dab-like hit of fantastic flavor!