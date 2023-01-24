About this product
Sunset Sherbet Live Resin Wet Badder is extracted from an Indica-dominant phenotype of the OG Kush x Cherry Pie x Durban Poison x Pink Panties cross. A sappy snap with a fruity zest, its flavor smacks of ripe berries, tangy citrus, pungent skunk, and sweet cookie dough. From Sunrise to Sunset, experienced consumers will find its brilliant flavor and relaxed vibe creates a reflective headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
