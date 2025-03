Sunset Sundae Premium Flower hits like a smooth ride around the beach at that golden hour. This breezy Hybrid, bred from a Sunset Sherbet x Sundae Driver cross, leans into its terpy profile with a zesty pop of limonene and the ripe freshness of myrcene. Frosty, dense, and dark green, the flower’s effect produces a pleasurable headspace that elevates both mood and motivation.

