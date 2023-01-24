About this product
Sunset Sundae Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of Sunset Sherbet x Sundae Driver. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, the flowers emit a sweet fruity nose and have an earthy flavor. Frosty, dense, and dark green, the flower’s effect produces a pleasurable headspace that elevates both mood and motivation levels.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000171-LIC