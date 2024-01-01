Ignite your senses with Super Chem Tier 2 Solventless Cold Cure Rosin! This badder offers a powerful blend of full-bodied terps and vibe-shift effects, delivering a high-octane experience that’s pure, unfiltered, and free of any solvents. Crafted in WCC’s lab for the discerning consumer, Super Chem provides that full-melt body high with a super charged headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.