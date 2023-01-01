Super Glue Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of GG4 and Sour OG Kush. Chunky, bright green, and frosty like a popsicle, the nose from this cultivar expresses a sweet and earthy aroma with a light whiff of petrol. The strain's flavor extends a sour and earthy zest on the frontend with a fuel finish that can linger in your mouth. Palatable, potent, and rare, this cultivar is a robust smoke that can elevate your mood and one you won't want to miss!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.