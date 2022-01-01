The Super Glue CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure contains a 50/50 Hybrid oil that encourages a relaxed and euphoric mindset. A genetic blend of the Afghani Landrace and Northern Lights’ compounds, Super Glue’s oil provides a terpene-rich vape that imparts a deep sense of physical relaxation. Pull after pull, this 1 gram Super Glue 510 Cartridge provides a skunky hit that’s both therapeutic and succulent.