The Super Glue CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure contains a 50/50 Hybrid oil that encourages a relaxed and euphoric mindset. A genetic blend of the Afghani Landrace and Northern Lights’ compounds, Super Glue’s oil provides a terpene-rich vape that imparts a deep sense of physical relaxation. Pull after pull, this 1 gram Super Glue 510 Cartridge provides a skunky hit that’s both therapeutic and succulent.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.