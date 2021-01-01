About this product

Super Grape CUREibles by WCC pairs our THC-infused gummies with sweet hybrid-like terpenes. Loaded with honeyed tones of sweet grapes, these 10MG edibles allow for an enhanced laid-back vibe to flourish. Regardless if you’re strolling through wine country or stuck in DTLA traffic, Super Grape CUREibles leaves you with a chill disposition. Available in packs of three and ten.



* West Coast Cure™ edibles are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.