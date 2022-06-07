About this product
WCC’s Super Lemon Haze Live Resin Badder is a bold and assertive Sativa extract. A loud and proud concentrate that blends the best of the Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze strains, the nose on this live resin badder delivers strong hints of ripe lemons and fresh-cut pine. A sweet and citrusy vape, when dabbed, held, and exhaled, its effects creates a vibrant and positive headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.