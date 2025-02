Super Lemon Haze Diamond Infused Flower is your ticket to a zesty day, elevating the sativa-driven energy of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze with the potent sparkle of THCA diamonds. This terpene-rich blend features limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, delivering a citrus explosion in every toke. Ignite your day with a hit that smacks like a burst of sunshine!

read more