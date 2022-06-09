WCC’s Super Lemon Haze Live Resin Badder is a bold and assertive Sativa extract. A loud and proud concentrate that blends the best of the Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze strains, the nose on this live resin badder delivers strong hints of ripe lemons and fresh-cut pine. A sweet and citrusy vape, when dabbed, held, and exhaled, its effects creates a vibrant and positive headspace.