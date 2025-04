Super Lemon Haze CUREpen Cartridge unleashes a vibrant energy. A sativa-dominant 510-cart extracted from a cross of the Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze strains, this 1-gram tank delivers an invigorating and fresh experience with each draw. A bold and impactful vape, the aroma on these 1-gram carts fills the air with hints of zest and fresh-cut botanicals. Its effects instill an energetic and creative headspace.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

