The Super Lemon Haze Jefferey 5-pack from WCC provides a perfect combination of potency, flavor, and convenience. Crafted from a Sativa leaning cross of Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze, the .65g joints are enhanced with THCa diamonds, kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and all-natural terpenes. A combination of potency and flavor, its effect provides a sweet citrus smoke with an energetic and creative high.





Show more