The Super Lemon Haze Jefferey 5-pack from WCC provides a perfect combination of potency, flavor, and convenience. Crafted from a Sativa leaning cross of Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze, the .65g joints are enhanced with THCa diamonds, kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and all-natural terpenes. A combination of potency and flavor, its effect provides a sweet citrus smoke with an energetic and creative high.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.