Super Lemon Haze Live Resin Cartridge is an adventurous and energetic Sativa-leaning 510-cartridge. Extracted from the Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze cross, it delivers a vape that smacks of ripe lemons and fresh-cut pine. A one gram, whole-plant, full-spectrum cart, its long-lasting effect instills a vibrant and creative mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.