Super Silver Haze Premium Flower is a Sativa-dominant strain known for its vibrant and dynamic effects. A genetic collaboration between Skunk #1, Northern Lights and the Haze cultivars, it emits an earthy, citrus aroma with a slightly sweet and spicy flavor. Often described as a “heady” strain, its effects provide an energetic and uplifting experience. Whether you’re looking to get creative or just need a bit of extra energy, Super Silver Haze is here to help.

