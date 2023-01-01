Super Silver Haze Premium Flower is a Sativa-dominant strain known for its vibrant and dynamic effects. A genetic collaboration between Skunk #1, Northern Lights and the Haze cultivars, it emits an earthy, citrus aroma with a slightly sweet and spicy flavor. Often described as a “heady” strain, its effects provide an energetic and uplifting experience. Whether you’re looking to get creative or just need a bit of extra energy, Super Silver Haze is here to help.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.