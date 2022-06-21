About this product
West Coast Cure’s Super Sonic strain alters headspace faster than the speed of sound. An evenly balanced Hybrid flower with an energetic nose of citrus, gas, and earth, its high-octane flavor delivers a sonic boom for the senses. Trichome-loaded, dense, and ready for action, the bud's lofty terpene profile and powerful cannabinoids fuel the mind and relaxes the body. A productive daytime smoke with plenty of kick, Super Sonic’s effects fire-up the creative mind.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.