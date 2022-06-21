West Coast Cure’s Super Sonic strain alters headspace faster than the speed of sound. An evenly balanced Hybrid flower with an energetic nose of citrus, gas, and earth, its high-octane flavor delivers a sonic boom for the senses. Trichome-loaded, dense, and ready for action, the bud's lofty terpene profile and powerful cannabinoids fuel the mind and relaxes the body. A productive daytime smoke with plenty of kick, Super Sonic’s effects fire-up the creative mind.